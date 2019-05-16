Layer3 Wins Best Cloud Solutions Provider Award

Emma Okonji

Layer3, a leading IT Solutions provider in Nigeria, emerged winner of the keenly contested Cloud Based Solution Provider awards at the 2019 Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture/Award series.

The event, which held in Lagos recently, is an annual event organised to celebrate individuals and organisations that have contributed immensely to the growth of the ICT industry in Nigeria and is in its tenth edition.

The lecture series was aimed at charting the way forward for the country’s ICT sector while the award ceremony rewards best practices and recognises outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector. The theme for the event was “Telcos and Banks Partnership to Drive Financial Inclusion.” It examined efforts to empower Nigerians to boost financial growth and development.

Commenting on the awards, Head Business Development and Strategy at Layer3, Mr. Stephen Agogo, said: “Layer3 Cloud is a fully automated Infrastructure–as–a-Service (IaaS) platform that has aided entrepreneurs, start-ups, businesses and organisations of all types and sizes to remotely and virtually build, manage, store and deploy diverse enterprise solutions.

The solution comes without the financial outlay on hardware, maintenance and replacements, thus retaining the ability to manage resources and offering speed to market. Layer3 Cloud is the most robust and secure cloud platform available in the country, with presence in Lagos and Abuja.”

During the award ceremony, the CEO of Layer3, Mr. Oyaje Idoko, was inducted into the BoICT Hall of Fame as a recognition of his contribution to the ICT sector in Nigeria. Idoko was one of six other industry stalwarts that received the prestigious recognition and induction.

Presenting the award to Layer3, the Chairman Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, stated that Layer3 had consistently offered innovative services and has the potential to be the market leader in the next five years. “At Layer3, the success of our customers is our priority and our culture drives us to work closely with them to truly understand their business and ICT needs. The award will definitely spur us to serve customers better,” Idoko said.