Edo 2020: Gowon endorses Obaseki for second term, says gov is doing exceptionally well

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.) has endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office, noting that the governor has done exceptionally well in infrastructure and economic development in the state.

Gowon, who is in the state with his wife, Mrs Victoria Gown, to attend the Founder’s Day celebration of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), urged the governor to continue the good work he has started.

According to him, “I was in Edo when he was elected governor of the state. I know the efforts he has contributed in the state. He should continue the good works he is doing as governor. He is doing exceptionally well.”

He described Edo State as his second home, and that he was happy to be in the state, adding, “I am in Benin to chair the 46th Founders’ Day anniversary of the UBTH and to launch the endowment fund to improve the institution’s service delivery. My wife is also here. She unveiled the institution 46 years ago.”

Governor Obaseki commended Gowon for taking a special interest in the development of Edo State, noting that the establishment of UBTH and the University of Benin (UNIBEN) during his time as Head of State brought immense development to the state.

“As far back as 40 years ago, he took a special interest in Edo State. He came with his wife and unveiled federal institutions in the state. That passion and commitment is still there and he decided to come again to add more value to what he started. It is something we should be proud of and thankful about,” the governor said.