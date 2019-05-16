Akwa Ibom Gov Sacks Agric Commissioner

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Wednesday sacked the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Uduak-Inyang.

A three-paragraph statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, which was issued last night, did not state the offence of the commissioner.

Accordingly, the governor has directed the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Professor Nse Esssien, to take over the duties of the sacked commissioner with immediate effect.

“The governor thanked the erstwhile commissioner for his service to the state and wishes him goodluck in his future endeavors,” the statement said.