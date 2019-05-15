Presidential Election Tribunal to Hear Application Seeking Bulkachuwa’s  Recusal May 22 (Updated)

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, fixed May 22 for hearing in an application by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking the withdrawal of tribunal Chairman, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, from the panel.

Atiku and his party, the PDP, are seeking the withdrawal of Justice Bulkachuwa from the panel that would hear their petition against the election of Buhari on the likelihood of bias against them.

At the resumed hearing, the lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Dr Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), applied for 10 minutes private audience with the five-member panel and lead counsel in the matter for an undisclosed reason.

However at the end of the meeting held in the Chambers, Justice Bulkachuwa announced in the open court that the meeting discussed extensively the application by Atiku and PDP that she recused herself from the matter.

Justice Bulkachuwa said since the request of the petitioners has been in the public domain, it would be better for the application to be heard in the open court. She then asked the petitioners’ lawyer to move the application.

Uzoukwu said the petitioners will come by way of a formal application, promising to file the application Thursday (May 16).

While the counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yunus Ustaz (SAN), said they are not opposed to the application, counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said he was ready to respond to the application if the petitioners are ready to move the application orally.

He however said if the petitioners prefer a formal application, then they will be asking for the normal seven days provided by the law to respond.

The counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said he aligned himself with the position of Olanipekun.

Consequently, Justice Bulkachuwa said: “Application yet to be filed is adjourned to May 22 for hearing.”

Meanwhile, the tribunal has ordered the service of the petition of the Coalition for Change (C4C) on Buhari through substituted service.

The court ordered that the petition on Buhari be served on him through any of the national officers of the APC at the party’s national headquarters at No 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The order was sequel to an application moved by the lawyer of the C4C, Obed Aguh.

Earlier, the police had barricaded all roads leading to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, forcing commuters around the Federal Secretariat and Force headquarters to seek alternative routes.

At about 9.20am when THISDAY got to the venue, stern-looking policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have codoned off the area, screening and interrogating anyone seeking to access the tribunal. Journalists with ID cards were however given access to the premises including robed legal practitioners.