Obaseki awards contract for flood control in Benin GRA, others

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has awarded the contract for flood and erosion mitigation works in Upper Adesuwa Road and several adjoining streets in Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The project is being implemented in conjunction with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), and covers streets in the GRA axis of Benin City, Oredo Local Government Area and Urora community in Ikpoba-Oka LGA. It is expected to be delivered within a two-year duration.

The affected streets in GRA include Rueben Agho, Oko Central, Ekhaguere Primary School Area, Omoma, Oba Ewuare, Edosomwan, Gaius Idubor, Agontaen Avenue, College Lane, among others.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, who disclosed this, explained that the project will address flooding in Upper Adesuwa and other areas to be covered by the construction work.

Oni-Okpaku urged the contracting firms to deliver quality job comparable to other NEWMAP flood and gully erosion intervention sites across the state, assuring that effective supervision will be carried out to ensure the project meets up to set guidelines.

She also expressed appreciation to the World Bank for successful implementation of the NEWMAP programme in the state.

NEWMAP State Project Coordinator, Engr. John Adisa said the project has long been in the drawing boards, expressing delight that the construction work would soon start in earnest.