APC leader, Momoh, hails Obaseki’s performance

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh, has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental efforts in the state, noting that the governor has given a good account of himself since assuming office two and half years ago.

Prince Momoh, who said this when the governor paid him a courtesy visit, noted that the governor has performed excellently as evidenced by reforms in different aspects of the state economy.

He urged the governor to press on with the quest to industrialise the state and attract investors who will engage teeming youths in productive ventures and ultimately increase productivity in the long run.

Prince Momoh, who was the National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), before the party merged to become the APC, said Governor Obaseki’s style of governance which prioritised the interest of the people reflects the core principles of the APC.

He said the people-oriented policies of the governor has endeared him to a lot of people in the state and beyond, adding that all Governor Obaseki needs is encouragement to carry on with his developmental strides.