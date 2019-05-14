2019 UTME: JAMB Remits N5bn to FG’s Account

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it remitted N5 billion to the federal government’s purse after the conduct of its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in the board’s weekly bulletin, signed by the JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Lagos.

Benjamin explained later in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the federal government gave back N2 billion out of the N5 billion to the board to enhance its operations.

“The board returned N5 billion to the federal government, but out of that amount, the board was given N2 billion to further enhance its operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, some 2019 UTME candidates have alleged challenges in accessing their results through telephone as advised by JAMB.

JAMB released the results on Saturday and directed candidates to use the same telephone numbers they used in vending the pins for the examination registration documents to access their results by sending RESULT to a code – 55019.

Out of the 1.8 million candidates who registered for the examination, a total of 1,792,719 had their results released by the board.

The board withheld results of 34,120 candidates over alleged examination malpractice, while results of 15,145 candidates are undergoing further clarification, as in the case of identical twins and siblings, for example.

When contacted, Benjamin, the board’s Head, Media and Information, apologised to the candidates experiencing challenges, on behalf of the board.

According to him, the challenge was from the service providers.

He said that the board had summoned the service providers for a meeting on the issue.

“We have just had a meeting with the service providers and they assured us that they are working hard to get the issue addressed. In no distant time, such candidates should be able to access their results without any hitch.

“We are just trying to ensure that all the candidates deserving of results should have firsthand information of their performances via their telephones.

“After that, we will post the results on our website for candidates to go ahead and print,” he said.