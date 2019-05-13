Yaro Replaces Williams as Technical Director of NRFF

The Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) over the weekend announced the appointment of Abubakar Yakubu fondly referred to as Yaro as it’s Acting Technical Director following the removal of Ntiense Williams at the last board meeting.

According to the President Kelechukwu Mbagwu, the decision was taken unanimously by the board to ensure that the long-term objectives of the NRFF were held paramount.

On the choice of Yakubu, the President reiterated that as an ex-international and the current coordinator of the Northern Nigerian Rugby Union, Abubakar was suitably qualified for the role.

“He has the experience, he has the knowledge and the ability to represent the country internationally” said the President.

Yakubu was the founder of the Sabon Gari Rugby Club currently playing in the Northern league.

In a statement signed by Debo Oshundun, the spokesman of the NRFF, the choice of Yakubu is a very popular one because apart from his previous exploits on the rugby field.

”He is highly respected for his efficiency and effectiveness with which he coordinated the Northern league (known as the oldest league in the country) during last year’s highly successful rugby campaign.”

Mbagwu, however, advised the rugby loving public as well as all sports authorities in the country to take note of the change of personnel and only deal with the official appointees of the board of the NRFF for any matters pertaining to the sport of rugby going forward.