NPFL:  Lobi Stars Crash Rangers’ Flight in Makurdi

*Bendel Insurance ease pressure on fans with win over Katsina Utd

Lobi Stars defeated Rangers International 1-0 on Match-day 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday to climb to No 2 spot of Group A standings. The Makurdi club is just three points behind leaders Rangers.

Solomon Kwambe got the winning goal for Lobi in the stoppage time of the first half.

The one-all result Enyimba recorded against visiting Wikki Tourists set the People’s Elephant back to third place while MFM FC dropped out of the Top Three after forcing Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw at their Soccer Temple in Agege.

Abdulrahman Bashir converted from the spot in the 13th minute to hand Enyimba the lead. Wikki Tourists got their equaliser through Promise Danmala on the hour mark.

In Benin City, Coach Monday Odigie and his crew celebrated the 2-1 home win against visiting Katsina United to ease the fear of relegation starring the Edo Arsenal in the face following several draw results.

Adimorama Eze got the brace for Insurance while Tasiu Lawal was on target for Katsina United’s consolatory goal.

In Group B, Akwa United maintained top spot while Kano Pillars usurped the second position of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, who play away to Gombe United today.

Akwa United extended their lead to four points following a hard fought 1-0 win against Yobe Desert Stars at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo. Godspower Aniefiok’s 15th minute strike handed the home team all three points in the game.

The shocking result in Maiduguri, where El-Kanemi have not lost all season, throws them out of the Top Three. Delta Force braved all odds to beat El Kanemi 2-0.

Abia Warriors also pull a crucial away 4-2 win at nearby Okigwe against Heartland FC but remain in the drop zone.

Former champions Plateau United rallied back from a goal down to beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in Jos. Anas Yusuf gave the visitors the lead in the second minute but the home side bounced back with goals from Oche Odoba and Kabiru Umar.

MATCH-DAY 19

Enyimba 1-1 Wikki

Kwara Utd 0-0 Rivers Utd

Lobi Stars 1-0 Rangers

Insurance 2-1 Katsina Utd

Sunshine 1-0 Tornadoes

MFM FC 1-1 Remo Stars

Akwa Utd 1-0 Yobe Stars

K’Pillars 2-0 Go Round

El-Kanemi 0-2 Delta Force

Plateau Utd 2-1 Nasarawa

Heartland 2-4 Abia Warriors

TODAY

Gombe Utd v IfeanyiUbah