Ngige Inaugurates NSITF Board with Enejamo-Isire as Chair

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

After months of intrigues and power play, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Monday inaugurated Mr. Austin Enejamo-Isire as the Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidentially Villa.

The minister who described the process leading to the inauguration as tortuous, noted that the immediate past members of the board of the agency soiled their hands with various corrupt practices and hence, the need to appoint a new set of board members.

The inauguration of Austin Enejamo-Isire, a chartered accountant and banker, Monday, put to rest the prolonged battle of wits between Ngige and veteran labour activist, Frank Kokori, who was initially nominated to head the board by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in 2017.

Kokori was eventually re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend to head the board of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

Details later…