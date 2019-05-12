Transcorp Hilton Hosts Hospitality Career Fair for Youths

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the kick-off of Careers@Hilton Live: Youth in Hospitality Month, Hilton Worldwide’s largest global career event.

Throughout the month of May, the hotel will be hosting series of events with the purpose of informing those looking for employment, including young people, about the exciting opportunities available to all in the hospitality industry.

The initiative is part of Bright Blue Futures, a global program that encourages Hilton Team Members to donate their time and expertise to help young people pursuing professional development.

On May 7, the hotel hosted a Career Fair dedicated to youth, to enable their interaction with Team Members and familiarize them with Hilton’s organizational culture.

Over 300 students drawn from 15 secondary schools in Abuja participated at the Fair. Also in attendance at the Fair were 45 young men and women who will be taking part in a 4-week hospitality internship program in the hotel.

Participants were able to take part in a guided tour of the building, followed by a Departments Fair with professionals from all areas of activity at the hotel. Through career speed networking, Team Members shared advice on the skills and attributes participants need once they embark on their chosen careers.

Careers@Hilton Live events are a unique opportunity for Hilton Team Members to inspire and encourage those interested in the hospitality industry.

In his remarks, Kevin Brett, general manager Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said: “Young people continue to face challenging employment prospects, so it is more important than ever to make sure they receive information and advice about the options available and the skills and attributes they will need once they embark on their chosen careers. We are passionate about raising awareness of the opportunities the hospitality industry offers and we are delighted to be doing this during the month of May when we are celebrating 100 Years of Hilton.”

Careers@Hilton Live: Youth in Hospitality Month is a part of Hilton Worldwide’s Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019 and better prepare them to reach their full potential.