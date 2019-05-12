One of a Kind: Tony Elumelu Foundation Convenes 5th Annual Entrepreneurship Forum

Come July 26 and 27, all roads will lead to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja for the biggest gathering of African entrepreneurs the continent has ever seen as the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) hosts the 2019 edition of its annual Entrepreneurship Forum.

The two-day event is the icing on the cake of this year’s edition of the annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, the number-one-rated selection, training, and empowerment program for young African entrepreneurs. This year, a whopping 3,000 young men and women were the lucky ones from the pool of 216,000 hopefuls. The chosen candidates undergo forging in entrepreneurial fires for several weeks, emerging as fully capable wealth creators returning to their respective countries with the passion and the means to maintain and expand, not just flourishing, but also impactful, businesses.

Mirroring the diverse assemblage of past editions, this year’s iteration will bring together the cream of the entrepreneurial crop. Captains of Industry, thought leaders in business and global industry, politicians and policymakers will be present, providing the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme class of 2019 a unique, horizon-broadening environment to brainstorm and network with the current shapers of the continental and global business ecosystem.

Not to mention the renowned mainstays of the entrepreneurship scene will get to interact with a new generation of Africans proudly flying the flag of socioeconomic transformation. The highly anticipated gathering will feature panel discussions with world leaders on relevant issues. There will also be masterclass sessions led by renowned global shapers whose wealth of experience will be disseminated especially for the benefit of the young attendees who will also have the chance to wow the audience with their entrepreneurial acumen as they display their unique and innovative goods and services and how those will positively impact the continent.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Forum has always been headlined by the Presidential Convening, and this year will be no different. This year, His Excellencies Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Macky Sall, President of Senegal, will share the podium with the billionaire founder of TEF and chairman of global business conglomerate Heirs Holdings in an open house discussion. The two heads of state will engage the audience on issues pertaining to the relationship between good governance and an encouraging business climate.