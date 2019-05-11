SCSP Lead Consultant Wins Women in Safety Award

The Lead Consultant of Safety Consultants and Solutions Provider Limited, SCSP, Anthonia Beri, has won the Woman in Safety Award at the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Safety & Security Awards/ Lecture, NSAS.

NSAS is an initiative of Safety & Security Watch magazine. This year, the award was organised to commemorate the International Labour Organisation Day of Safety and Health at Work’ with the theme: ‘Knowledge of Occupational Safety & Health by Nigerian Employers’.

According to the organisers, Beri’s qualification for the recognition comes as a result of her feats and efforts in the industry, all of which are directed towards entrenching safety culture and bridging industry gaps in knowledge and skills through trainings and empowerment programmes.

Commenting on the feat, Beri said: “I really feel humbled and honoured. This reconfirms SCSP drive to continue to champion the creation of required expertise needed to bring the emergency response sector in Nigeria and hopefully, West African sub – region, closer to global standards, thereby, scaling up prospects for life expectancy and development.

“I will like to dedicate the award to everyone who is safety compliant to local and international codes and those, who through hard work, dedication and commitment to industry standards continue to operate certified facilities reputed for the provision of quantity safety and security.”

She also urged the organisers to continue to make indelible contributions and create massive awareness campaign towards entrenchment of safety culture as the way to go for a safer society.