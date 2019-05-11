Royal Baby Archie Continues to Delight

Ferdinand Ekechukwu with Agency Report

For most of this week, royal fans continue to revel in the birth of baby Archie as the Duke of Sussex revealed his first child had given him a new focus.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off Archie Mountbatten-Windsor to the world at a Windsor Castle photo call on Wednesday. On Friday, Harry and Meghan teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to launch a major project: a text messaging helpline for people experiencing a “tough moment”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t wait long to reveal the full name of their newborn son, Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor. The royal couple, who welcomed their little boy on Monday, introduced him to the world on Wednesday afternoon, and a few hours later disclosed his surprising name. However, it seems Prince Harry previously dropped a subtle hint back in October, when he revealed his fondness of the name Archie. During their trip to New Zealand, the royal met a young boy in Auckland called Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had appeared in front of selected media behind closed doors on Wednesday, cradling their first child, who was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz. The couple then shared their chosen name on Instagram with an image of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh and Meghan’s mother meeting their newest great-grandchild.

Harry said becoming a parent was “amazing” as he held his son in his arms. “We’re just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy. We’re looking forward to spending some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up,” he said. Meghan said their son has the sweetest temperament. “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I mean I have the two best guys in the world. So I’m really happy,” she gushed.