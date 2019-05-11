 Premier League Title Decider Matches to Air Live on GOtv

GOtv subscribers are in for a football treat as the final games of the 2018/2019 Premier League season will be broadcast live on Sunday, 12 May at 3p.m. The games include title deciders involving the Premier League’s top two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool. The final day matches will be broadcast exclusively on GOtv Max and GOtvPlus packages.

City, who recovered a seven-point deficit to climb above Liverpool on the table, will face 17th placed Brighton away at the Amex Stadium. The match will air live on SuperSport Select 2 at 3p.m. Pep Guardiola’s team have been in imperious form, but still need a win to reach 98 points to ensure they win the title for the second successive season. An unlikely victory for Brighton, who are already safe from relegation, will see them move up one place, which should provide some motivation and joy to second-placed Liverpool, who are seeking their first league title in 29 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who host impressive Wolves at Anfield (showing live on SuperSport Select 3 at 3p.m. ), will hope that Brighton sabotage City by putting up the kind of performance that earned them a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal in their last game.

Even in the event of City dropping points away at Brighton, Liverpool still need a victory over Wolves to beat the defending Premier League champions to the title. Wolves are not expected to roll over. Nuno Espirito Santos’ side record against the Premier League big six give them on hope on the trip to Anfield. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 away from home, held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates, got the same result away to Manchester United, drew with Manchester City at home and defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Molineux. A Liverpool win may still not be enough if City do not drop points, a situation that will make Klopp’s side the first in Premier League history to reach 97 points and still not win the title.

Other games to be broadcast include Arsenal vs Burnley (showing live on SuperSport Select 4 at 3p.m. ), Leicester vs Chelsea (showing live at 3p.m. on SuperSport Select 5) and Manchester United vs Cardiff City (showing live on SuperSport Select Go at 3p.m. ). Arsenal retain a faint hope of ending the season in fourth place, which will earn them the final UEFA Champions League slot. That hope is only realisable if they defeat Burnley by eight goals and Tottenham lose at Everton.