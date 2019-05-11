Minimie Teams up with States to Empower Youths  

As part of efforts to reduce unemployment rate and poverty level in the country, Minimie, makers of Minimie Chinchin and noodles has joined forces with state ministries across the country to empower Nigerian youths .

The empowerment programme saw selected youths in Lagos, Ogun, Ilorin, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Benin and Ibadan assisted with trade assets including branded kiosks fully equipped with regular and new flavours of the Minimie brand including its Tomato & chicken flavour noodles, Chin-chin regular and newly introduced Chinchin- Hot and spicy favor

Speaking on the initiative, Minimie’s Brand Manager, Rani Kolati, said that the initiative was borne out of company’s zeal to eliminate unemployment by supporting willing entrepreneurs who were constrained financially.

“In view of this, we decided to encourage youths by setting them up with businesses as we believe that they are the future of the nation. We have been able to bootstrap them with sales kiosk, stock, startup fund as well as supplies, so they can cater for themselves and dependents.

“We have decided to set up the sales kiosks in secure strategic locations at densely populated bus stops and parks in order to enhance sales. After the official handover, we also deploy our area marketing managers to assist with sales trainings and regular checks to ensure consistency and business sustainability.”

The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Abiola Kufile- Okonji, while handing over the items to one of the beneficiaries in Ogun State, Mrs. Sangobiyi- Dorcas, stated that the initiative was in line with the vision of the state government to create jobs, wealth opportunities and alleviate poverty among residents in the state. She also commended Minimie for supporting the state efforts to tackle unemployment.

In the same vein, Lagos State Commissioner Women Affairs and poverty Alleviation, Hon. Lola Akande at the empowerment exercise in Lagos, also advised beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity by effectively deploying skills and assets into in the running of the businesses to enhance profitability.