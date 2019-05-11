Mercy Johnson, Tobi Bakre, Sisi Yemmie, to Speak at ‘Handle it Africa 2019’

The third edition of the ‘Handle It Africa Conference,’ a platform designed to help brands and individuals to strategically harness the benefits of social media, is scheduled to hold on 17th May, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed ‘Social Media: Extending the Frontiers ‘, the conference will approach social media from a new perspective, highlighting the best ways to not only maximise the benefits, but also solve attendant problems that arise from its use. Panelists have been specially selected to bring their depth of knowledge to the different discussions expected to take place at Handle It Africa 3.

Speakers at the event include Mercy Johnson Okojie, Nollywood actress; Tobi Bakre, Media Personality; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder/CEO of Rise Networks; MC Lively, Comedian; Sisi Yemmie, Food & Lifestyle Influencer; Akah Nnani, Actor/YouTuber; Omowunmi ‘Mimi’ Onalaja, TV Presenter/Host; Timini Egbuson, Nollywood actor, amongst others.

In addition to the thought-provoking panel sessions and enlightening conversations at the conference, there will be opportunities for participants to meet and network with young, successful change-makers with a view to promoting collaboration and building partnerships.

Handle It Africa is the brainchild of Olufemi Oguntamu, a social media professional and Founder of Penzaarville Africa.