Q’finalists Emerge in 2019 BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament

Olisa Agbakoba Legal didn’t have any stress cruising into the last eight of the ongoing 2019 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament.

It consolidated on the 4-0 victory of the first leg with another 2-0 spanking of Aluko & Oyebode to hit the quarter-final stage this Sunday at the AstroTurf 2000 facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Similarly, SOOB/ACAS also defeated George Etomi/FRA Williams 2-0 to consolidate on the 3-1 result from the first leg.

ALP/SPA Ajibade that drew 0-0 with Pinheiro moved into the quarter final with a slim 1-0 scoreline from the second leg fixture while Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) also rode on the back of BA Law/Probitas to the next stage with 1-0 result.

Templars defeated AELEX 2-0 to also book a place in the quarter-finals while Punuka will have to wait for next edition after crashing 1-2 to Advocaat.

Former champions Falana & Falana also sneaked into the last eight with 1-0 defeat of DOA Law/ Grey Chapel Legal. Both teams drew the first leg goalless.

Despite losing the reverse fixture 2-3 to Banwo Ighodalo last Sunday, Udoma Udoma & Belo Osagie (UUBO)/ACAS scrapped through to the quarter-final stage 5-4 aggregate. However, that result is on hold for the organisers to decide on an outstanding protest.

In the fixtures for the quarter final stage released by the organisers of the tournament, Templars was paired to clash with Falana & Falana while Olisa Agbakoba Legal have a date with Advocaat. ALP/SPA Ajibade is to take on SOOB/NICCOM.

The last quarter-final fixture involves the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and the winner of the protest between UUBO/ACAS Law and Banwo Ighodalo.