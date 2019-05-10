Institute Launches Monthly Club

Hamid Ayodeji

The Eloquence Club has held its monthly meeting for the month of April, 2019. The club which is owned by the School of eloquence, a school specifically for training people on public speaking, holds its meeting every month and all alumni of the institute come together, to practice and perfect the art and skill of public speaking as well as also get feedback from other members.

Speaking at the event, a statement revealed that Aisha Askira, a librarian with NIMASA and a graduate of the school, made a presentation on the power of knowledge, where she stated that the only gift one can give himself or herself is the ability to seek for knowledge as knowledge is acquired by learning, discovering who we are and also self-opportunities.

“We learn to create awareness on what the world is going through so as to know how to adapt. We learn, unlearn and relearn in other to acquire knowledge,” Aisha added.

Also, Denis Isong, a real estate personnel and an alumnus of the school, made his presentation and enlightened other members on the dangers of buying a property close to a refinery, telling everyone clearly to know the landmark close to the property before making payments as those properties close to refineries do not appreciate as propagated.

Similarly, Mr Kolawole Aseph, a politician, accountant and an alumnus of the school said in his presentation that, “As a politician, you are more or less a servant and not a leader because you serve the people and give them what they want by attending to their needs as a society thereby making the society a better place for all.”

He added that people see politics and politicians as a dirty game and dirty people respectively because of the wrong things people do.

“We all cannot actually be politicians but if you have the mind and good plans for the people, I urge you to come out and let’s move our nation forward”, Kolawole added.

The Dean of the School of Eloquence, Ubong Essien, who is also West Africa’s certified speaking professional commented on the performance of each presenter and emphasised that the opening of a speech remains what would determine if the audience would remain glued to the speaker till the end of the presentation or just get distracted somewhere along the line.

