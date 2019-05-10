Group Set to Organise Construction Exhibition

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is set to organise an exhibition for operators in the construction sector.

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, the African Association of Interior Designers, the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Association), and the African Sustainable Energy Association (AFSEA) are among other organisations that have already announced their support to the event.

“The extremely positive feedback we are receiving from industry stakeholders proves just how important it is for Nigeria to host an international construction event like The Big 5 Construct Nigeria today,” Portfolio Event Director at dmg events, Muhammed Kazi was quoted in a statement to have said.

“At a time when the country is pursuing an unprecedented infrastructure development, the event will finally bring together influential decision-makers, innovators and suppliers from around the globe for three days of business and networking opportunities in Lagos.

“The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is going to be a turning point in the advancement of the West African construction sector,” he added.

Part of The Big 5 portfolio of events, the largest in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, The Big 5 Construct Nigeria would run from 9 to 11 September 2019 in Lagos.

According to the statement, over 200 exhibiting companies and more than 5,000 industry professionals are expected to attend the launch edition of the show.

It stated that confirmed brands include regional and global leaders like KELM, ABB, Philips, Crane, Eurotray, Tata, Hilti, and Magna Tyres, organisers dmg events reveal.

“We are extremely proud to announce that next to Nigerian exhibitors, renowned companies from France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE, among other countries, will take part in the event, making it a truly international show,” Kazi said.

Beyond showcasing hundreds of solutions for the built environment, The Big 5 Construct Nigeria will also bring a wealth of free education to the Nigerian construction community.

“From technology and sustainability, affordable housing and architecture, to project management, The Big 5 Construct Nigeria’s education agenda will promote best practices while providing a unique opportunity for professionals to meet, learn and play an active role in the development of Africa’s largest economy,” Kazi explained.

Some of the confirmed speakers include Senior Architect at the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Taiwo Aiyepe; Commissioner at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Edo State, Dr. Erimona Edorodion Oye; CEO at Realty Point Limited and Vice Chairman at the Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce Construction, Debo Adejana and Associate Professor of Urban Planning at the University of Lagos, Dr. Taibat Lawanson.

Project Director at Arctic Infrastructure and also a speaker at the event, Lookman Oshodi said: “The Big 5 brand has successfully created a reputable platform in bringing together construction and infrastructure players in different cities.”