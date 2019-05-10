Ekiti APC Stakeholders Urge Oshiomhole to Save Party from Extinction

* Accuse Fayemi of undemocratic tendencies

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Prominent members of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state have sent a protest letter to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, urging him to urgently intervene to save the party from dying in the state.

n a letter addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and dated May 3, 2019, the party’s stakeholders accused the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, of victimising and isolating some leading party men.

They also accused the governor of running the state chapter of the APC in a very undemocratic manner with a clique of his cronies monopolising the operations of the party in Ekiti state.

The letter jointly signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political), Senator Babafemi Ojudu: Senator Anthony Adeniyi- former House of Representatives members, Hon. John Akintoye, Ife Arowosoge, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, and former DG Bureau of Statistics, Ekiti State, Otunba Ben Oguntuase, the party stakeholders expressed worries over the purported suspension of a former Governor of Ekiti State and former Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Segun Oni, from the party.

They said that Fayemi’s approach to managing the party in Ekiti had been more of exclusive than inclusive.

“A successful and winning party needs to promote internal democracy, broaden its membership base, reach out to all and be inclusively accommodating to all those who share its goals and ideology. Without this, the party will extinct,” they said.

n the claim that Oni was suspended by his Ward in Ifaki Ekiti, the stakeholders said they knew that the ward “cannot so brazenly make such a move which is patently against the party’s constitution without some prompting from the top echelons of the party and the government in the state.

They said that the reason Oni was being accused of anti party was because he went to court to challenge the eligibility of Governor Fayemi.

The party stakeholders further complained that Governor Fayemi used his influence as Minister to place his cronies and lackeys in federal positions and that when he became governor, he recycled them into state positions to the exclusion of other tendencies within the party in the state.

In the same vein, the party men alleged that after the election, Fayemi along with his clique put together the state

executive, the Local Government executives and the ward executives of the party without any consultation with or consideration and inclusion of other interests.

“We are therefore issuing an early signal to the party and the public: APC as a party faces existential threat in Ekiti State if current tendencies continue. We will continue to do our best to prevent this. But Governor Fayemi and his clique need to be called to order now before it is too late. We call on the party at the national level to intervene and save the party in Ekiti state,” said the group.