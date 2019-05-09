Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 7 Smartphone in Nigeria

Redmi Note 7, a new smartphone from the stable of Xiaomi Corporation, has been launched into the Nigerian market.

Head of Regional Marketing, Xiaomi Global, Steven Wang, described the smartphone as the biggest upgrade to Redmi Notes ever. “Redmi Note 7 boasts of unique features aided by most modern technological innovations that make it a toast of the users,” he said.

Wang spoke during the launch of the product in Lagos which was attended by top company executives and stakeholders including General Manager, Yafeng Nigeria, Mr Seiful Gaya; Vice-President, Xiaomi, Mr Ling Ming Wang; Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah; Xiaomi brand loyalist, Mr. Temidire Olajide; and special guest, Senator Kabir Gaya.

He listed the features to include expansive 6.3 inch 19.5.9 FHD+ Dot Drop display with vibrant and true-to-life colors. It also boasts of unique stylish design and a 2.5D front and back curved glass. It is also equipped with high capacity 4000mAh battery that sustains life on the go even under heavy usage. Besides, Redmi Note 7 sports a super high resolution 48MP Samsung sensor that offers a flagship level photography experience. The sensor also uses the Samsung’s tetracell technology that merges four pixels to produce one large 1.6 pixel, delivers brighter photos when shooting in low light.

Head of Marketing, Xiaomi Nigeria, Somoye Habeeb, promised a lot of goodies for Nigerians as the company commenced mega sales activation at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

“This activation comes with lots of gifts such as Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi accessories worth more than N10,000 and lots more. It’s time you experience it first and enjoy it best,” he said.

He added: “We love all our fans across the globe. We are only running the activation in Computer Village, we are running a promo and customer that buys from Raya or Pointek stores, will get gifts worth more than N10,000 and also stand a chance of winning a brand new Redmi Note 7. We are giving out 20 free Redmi Note7.”