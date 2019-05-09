World Malaria Day: May & Baker Takes Campaign to Agege

Martins Ifijeh

One of Nigeria’s foremost pharmaceutical companies, May & Baker, has taken malaria campaign drive to Moshalashi Alhaja in Agege area of Lagos as part of its commemoration of the 2019 World Malaria Day.

According to the company, the commemoration, tagged ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’ ensured at least 250 residents of the community got free malaria testing and drugs.

Speaking during the exercise, the Executive Director, Pharma Sales and Marketing, May & Baker Nigeria, Mr. Chukutem Chukuka, said the medical outreach was designed to sensitise Nigerians on the scourge of malaria and guide them on how best to live a malaria free life.

Malaria is one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, with about 300,000 persons losing their lives yearly to the scourge while over 100 million Nigerians are at risk of the disease.

He said: “Globally, World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting efforts to control malaria and celebrate the gains that have been made.

“In Nigeria, May & Baker has been at the forefront of the campaign to reduce the burden of malaria through the introduction of several life-saving interventions, the latest being Malact, one of Nigeria’s most effective anti-malaria drug.

“The initiative also involves staff of May & Baker in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). They carried out an environmental sanitation exercise in the community to promote awareness on how proper environmental management can help reduce the transmission of malaria in line with the theme of this year’s celebrations.”

He said the organisation was committed to the fight primarily through several enlightenment campaigns in communities on prevention as well as the provision and distribution of high-quality antimalarial drugs at affordable prices.

One of the residents of Moshalashi Alhaja who could not hide her joy is Yukura Ibrahim, a shop owner in the neighborhood.

She said: “I am indeed grateful to May & Baker for this medical intervention and awareness in my neighbourhood. I am a beneficiary of the free malaria testing and I immediately received a pack of Malact to treat the disease after it was discovered that I had malaria.”

Another resident, Mr. Taiwo Adekunle said he did not know he had malaria until he was tested and was confirmed positive to it. He was subsequently given Malact to treat the malaria.