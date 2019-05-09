TechEconomy.ng Gets Support on ‘Broadband RoundTable’

TechEconomy.ng has started a “Broadband RoundTable” Thought Leadership Series; an all-inclusive opportunity for the telecoms Subscribers/Consumer, Service Providers, Investors and the Regulator to bare their minds with regards to broadband infrastructure deployment in the country.

Enextgen Wireless is also supporting the Thought Leadership Series which is open to telecom industry stakeholder to make factual submissions (thought leadership piece) aimed at proffering solutions to identified challenges in the industry.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, the Editor of TechEconomy.ng, Peter Oluka, said broadband infrastructure is no longer a “nice-to-have” amenity for Nigerian cities rather an essential need.

Broadband access and adoption, he said, will help promote economic development and social equity while enabling public health (telemedicine), public safety (like smart transport), educational opportunities for Nigerians around the country, among other enormous gains.

According to Oluka, “Talking about infrastructure, 5G telecommunications technology is coming (almost here) and will change the landscape. The 5G (Fifth generation) wireless is the next mobile technology standard, based on the 3GPP Release 15 mobile wireless networking standard, that will be succeeding the current 4G/LTE technology.

“5G is already being deployed in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, etc. Its large-scale deployment is expected to start in 2020.

“By 2021, the number of 5G connections is forecast to reach a figure of between 20 million and 100 million. Some estimates put the figure at 200 million. Spending on 5G mobile infrastructure for that same year is forecast to be at around 2.3 billion U.S. dollars.

“5G technology and related interoperability, government, access and security standards are all in a process of development across geographies, companies and standard-setting bodies.”

He said presently in Nigeria, the telcos are faced with multifaceted challenges as they deploy 4G! The government through the industry regulator – Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a number of initiatives to ensure the all-important infrastructure is deployed, but the challenges keep increasing. So, we would like a situation where the regulator and the operators present the cases to public who will in-turn suggest how best to get these things done. Technological development is not waiting for us.

Speaking on why Enextgen Wireless is supporting the Thought Leadership Series, its CEO, Remi Adeyeye, said, “The issues are numerous. The Operators are nearly paying with their blood to keep the Cell Sites up and running.

“On the other hand, what is the quality of the service (QoS) of the already deployed services? The consumer wants to know!

“So, we believe that ‘Broadband RoundTable’ will be one of its kind, because everybody would have a say in a respectful manner’ and let’s have a common ground to agree and move this sector forward”.