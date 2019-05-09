Osun Guber: PDP Heads to Supreme Court

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its candidate in the Osun state governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will retrieve his “stolen governorship mandate” at the Supreme court.

The party insisted that there was no way the will of the people, which they openly expressed in voting for Adeleke, would be allowed to be lost.

The party in a statement Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the fact that the Court of Appeal had a split judgment indicates that justice was not fully served at the appellate court.

He stated: “The party says it is not in any way shaken by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, but stands with Nigerians in the confidence that justice and respect for the will of the people of Osun state will definitely prevail at the Supreme Court.

“It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal did not contest or invalidate the fact that Senator Adeleke won the election but only cited technicalities and speculations to arrive at its decision.”

The party also noted that the Court of Appeal failed to act on the full and substantial import of the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to produce the ballot papers and record of accreditation to disprove our position that INEC altered results and subverted the will of the people of Osun State.

“Our party and candidate are therefore confident that the Supreme Court will look at the merit of the matter and ensure that justice is served by recognising Senator Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor,” he added.