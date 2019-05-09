NPFL: Rivers Utd End Enyimba’s 12-match Unbeaten Run

Ossy Martins struck early as an impressive Rivers United side snapped Enyimba’s 12-match unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday with a richly deserved 1-0 victory.

United could have won more handsomely but for some impressive goalkeeping heroics by the Enyimba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai who produced a stunning double save late on to keep the score respectable.

The win at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt keeps United in the hunt for a playoff ticket as they now sit just two points behind the third placed MFM FC who have amassed 28 points from 18 matches.

Group A leaders Enugu Rangers ended a run of three games without a win by edging out hard fighting Kwara United 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe, Enugu.

Felix Ogbuke netted the winner for the Flying Antelopes 10 minutes from time.

In another Matchday-18 encounter, MFM forced their hosts Wikki Tourists to a 1-1 draw in Bauchi.

Wikki Tourists took the lead five minutes before the break through Franklin Anthony, while Joshua Abbah equalised for the visitors 15 minutes from time.

In Minna, Salib Dosso scored the winning goal 11 minutes from time as Niger Tornadoes defeated Katsina United.

Akwa United maintained top spot in Group B courtesy of 1-0 away win against Go Round FC in Omoku, Rivers State.

Godspower Aniefiok netted the winner for the Promise Keepers deep into stoppage time.

Plateau United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win against Gombe United in Jos.

Sikiru Olatunbosun and Bernard Ovoke were on target for the Jos club in the game.

The encounter between Yobe Desert Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors in Damaturu ended in a goalless draw.

RESULTS

Rivers 1-0 Enyimba

Rangers 1-0 Kwara

Tornadoes 1-0 Katsina

Go-Round 0-1 Akwa

Plateau 2-0 Gombe

Wikki 1-1 MFM

Yobe 0-0 El-Kanemi