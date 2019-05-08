Nwankwo to Speak on Infrastructure Deficit at Third JFCN Lecture

Immediate past Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, will be the Guest Speaker at the 3rd Just Friends Club of Nigeria Annual Lecture.

A statement signed by the club’s President, Chief JN Green-Amakwe , said the former DMO boss will speak on “Resolving the Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria – A Pragmatic Approach.”

The lecture holds on May 16, 2019 at Lezsco Luxury Apartments, 14 Otuoke Street, Asokoro Zone D, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja.

The Chairman of the occasion is the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC.), Mr. Chidi Izuwah.

The discussants are Mrs. Eugenia Abu, one of Nigeria’s frontline broadcast journalists and former Executive Director (Programmes), NTA; and Mallam Sanusi Ibrahim Sule, the Director of the Department of Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnership (I&PPP) at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).