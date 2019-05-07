Ogun Gov-elect Vows to Review Appointments, New Contracts

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has vowed to review all appointments, installation of traditional rulers, award of contracts, commitments and other obligations entered into during the transition period, after the general election, saying his administration would not be liable for such arrangements.

Abiodun, through the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday, warned the public to be wary of the various shoddy appointments, installation of traditional rulers, award of contracts and other obligations entered into by the outgoing administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

According to Oladunjoye, “We hereby alert the public and those it may concern that all appointments, installation of traditional rulers, contracts, commitments and obligations entered into during the transition period after the elections will be reviewed and may not be binding on the incoming administration.

“You will recall that our party, the APC, has in the course of the past few weeks, following our victory at the March 9 gubernatorial elections, issued statements cautioning financial institutions from granting loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments to the outgoing government of Amosun.

“Though a Joint Transition Committee of the outgoing and incoming governments has been set up, Amosun has however, made last-minute appointments and awarded contracts without due consideration to the incoming administration of Abiodun.

“While we accept that the term of this government expires on May 29, 2019, it is morally unacceptable that a governor with less than one month to the expiration of his office

will make mass appointments and promotions, thereby committing the incoming administration to unsustainable financial commitments and obligations.”