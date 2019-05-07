Kano Assembly Moves to Reduce Emir’s Influence, Creates Four Emirates

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State House of Assembly yesterday initiated a move to create four additional emirate councils in the state that would elevate the current status of some District Heads to first class emirs.

The current debate came following a petition presented to the assembly by Salisu Ibrahim Chambers, seeking the nod of the legislators to accede to the demand, which was eventually presented on the floor of the state assembly with the lawmakers giving their individual contribution for and against the debate.

They later adjourned its sitting to today for further continuation of the matter.

However, 13 legislators have already assented to the petition, while the former Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Isiyaku Ali Danja of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently resisted the prayer contained in the petition.

Danja, however, urged his colleagues in the assembly to maintain the status quo by allowing the existence of one emirate council.

It was however, the contention of the petitioner that the demand presented was in consonance with the Kano Emirate Council Amendment Law, which the assembly’s Majority Leader, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi, agreed with the petitioners on the submission that the Emirate Council amendment law exists.

However, as the clamouring for the creation of additional emirate councils in Kano State generates considerable interest, the leadership of the assembly adjourned its sitting to today to give ample time for the lawmakers to further deliberate on the issue with a view to arriving at a unanimous decision.

It could be recalled that there was such move by the then state Governor, the Abubakar Rimi’s administration.