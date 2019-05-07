Ijaw APC Wants Kachikwu Re-appointed Minister, Hails Buhari’s Re-election

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The leadership of the Delta State members of the All Proagressives Congress (APC) of Ijaw ethnic extraction has passed a vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, for his leadership qualities.

The group stated that Kachikwu has attracted numerous projects not only to Ijaws but the entire Niger-Delta region.

The group also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his election for a second term in office.

These were the resolutions contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a recent meeting of Delta State Ijaw APC/Ex-militants held at Akugbene Town Hall, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the group, ‘’For us, Delta Ijaw APC, in collaboration with the ex-militants, the benefits we have derived from the President’s appointment of Kachikwu as the minister cannot be exhausted.

‘’In his capacity, Kachikwu was a strong force in the establishment of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu Kingdom.

‘’It is a singular event that has been instrumental to the massive restoration of peace, the reduction of youth restiveness and social vices, while also revamping the economy of the state.

‘’The minister, who is well grounded and knowledgeable in the oil sector also embarked on other measure aimed at actively engaging and empowering the youths of Niger Delta by ensuring that licences were given for ten modular refineries to be built in Niger Delta areas. The purpose is to create jobs and put a stop to illegal refining thereby boosting the economy.

‘’Under Kachikwu as minister of state for petroleum, queues in our filling stations are no more as products are readily available. He achieved this through accountability and transparency that has been lacking in the affairs of this very important sector of the Nigerian economy.

‘’ Kachikwu’s tenure has also witnessed an increase in the production of oil as he was able to quell the agitations of the Niger Delta Avengers thereby minimising attacks on oil installations across the Niger Delta region.

‘’We are mindful of his contributions towards the progress of the party and the various moves he made to ensure that the APC in Delta State, though drawn apart by factions, still approached the elections as a united house. It is in line with these, amongst others that we, the APC card–carrying members that cut across the Ijaw speaking Local Government Areas of LGAs of Delta South under the leadership of the LGA chairmen of both factions and the ex-militants resolved to pass a vote of confidence on Kachikwu on his achievements in the oil and gas industry.’’

They however, appealed to the President to re-engage Kachikwu in a higher capacity since he has distinguished himself to consolidate on his laudable achievements in line with the ‘’Next Level Agenda.’’

Meanwhile, in a congratulatory message, they described the reelection of President Buhari at the February 23, 2019 presidential polls’’ as well-deserved, adding that it is their strong belief that Buhari deserved the second tenure ‘’to enable him consolidate on his various people-oriented policies and programmes that has immensely affected the youths of Nigeria and Niger Delta in particular.

‘’It is in pursuance of these people oriented programmes such as the N-Power that we are confident that your re-election will further expand the fortunes of the youths of our state. We, therefore use this medium to reassure you of our unalloyed support to enable you take the country in general and Delta State in particular to the next level. We want to use this medium to warn against ethnic campaign and those trying everything possible to blackmail the minister for the good works done to enhance the performances of this present administration,’’ they stated.