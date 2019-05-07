FMN Reorganizes Cassava Processing Business

Jonathan Eze

Thai Farm International Limited (a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc – FMN) and a major stakeholder in the industrial production of Garri – Golden Penny Garri, has announced the change of its corporate name to Premium Cassava Products Limited (PCPL) effective April 1, 2019.

The name change which was part of a larger group-wide restructuring program by the management of FMN for its businesses in agriculture sector was intended to improve not just the efficiency of its various businesses in that sector, but to greatly increase the synergy within the group while creating more value addition opportunities.

Speaking on the change of identity, the Chief Operating Officer of the Agro-allied Division, Nassib Raffoul said: “This change was borne from the overall mandate to adopt a common identity across the Agro-Allied businesses under the division. Other than the change of identity, our existing policies on products, customer relations, quality commitment, management and directions shall remain as it is. “Our customers, consumers and other stakeholders will continue to get the best of services that they have become accustomed to while partnering Thai Farm.

“With the new brand identity, Premium Cassava Products Limited is now truly revitalised to deliver on its core focus of producing quality products to its customers. Admittedly, the “Farm,” in the old name was a little confusing to some of our first-time customers.

“However, it is important to now clarify that the company is primarily, a processor and famed producers of high-quality cassava flour and the popular golden penny garri,” he added.

The new brand identity includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company’s logo, graphics, communications and correspondence.

PCPL’s new brand assets include a fresh, simplified, logo that features the new name in light grey, and in green, the new 3-leaves insignia, that has been adopted and incorporated in the logos of all the business units under the FMN Agro-Allied division, symbolising uniformity and consistency of purpose.