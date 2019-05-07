Ezekwesili Condemns Buhari’s Comment on IG

Says it’s a callous joke about insecurity

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, describing it as a “callous joke about insecurity.”

President Buhari had awarded a pass mark to the efforts of Adamu, saying the fact that the police boss has been losing weight is a strong indication that he is working very hard at securing the country.

Buhari spoke on Sunday on arrival from his 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

In a video tweeted by a journalist at the VOA, Saleh Shehu Ashaka, via his verified Twitter handle @AshakaSaleh, a reporter had asked the President: “Are we likely to see a different approach in the fight against insecurity, especially kidnapping, which is a big issue now, Sir?”

The President responded: “You know, I have just seen the IG, he is… I think he is losing weight; so, I think he is working very hard.”

But the former Education Minister took exception to the president’s response, noting that it was a “callous joke about insecurity after 10 days of Buhari leaving his country for some opaque private visit.”

In a series of tweets yesterday, Ezekwesili said, “Citizens of every country have the power to determine how their political class can treat them;” noting that, “Until we are collectively ready to end the joke that our political class have turned Nigeria into, they’ll continue.”

She said she had frankly decided to never again waste her voice on a political class that has no redeeming prospect of caring about their citizens.

“But I could not hold back at this callous joke about insecurity after ten days of Muhammadu Buhari leaving his country for some opaque private visit.”

“And this is supposed to be funny? A President Buhari making a joke of the daily drenching of the country in the blood of his citizens who are killed daily without any consequence while he bears the title Commander-in-Chief?”

She then warned, “Carry on. Someday the citizens will be ready.