Unabating Insecurity in Nigeria Worries Delta Monarchs

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Worried by the increasing insecurity and bloodletting in parts of the country, the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has strongly suggested the immediate introduction of community policing as the solution to the escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Rising from its monthly meeting, the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, said the royal fathers were concerned about the worsening security situation across the country and urged the federal authorities ‘’to think out of the box, re-jig the security architecture and adopt more decisive strategies to contain the situation.’’

The royal fathers condemned the attack and killings of innocent Nigerians in Katsina, Gombe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue states and other flashpoints across the country, warning that the country was sliding to a “worrisome direction,” occasioned by insecurity and lack of value for life.

“We are worried that kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, herdsmen attack on farmers, killing and trading in human parts have remained unabated; and, we feel the government should act fast and stem the tide”, Efeizomor said.

Supported by the 2nd Vice-Chairman of the Council, Pere Luke Kalanama VIII, Efeizomor charged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to come up with strategies for effective community policing, arguing that it was the only solution, given the circumstance Nigerians have found themselves today.

“We wish to urge Nigerians not to regard security as the sole responsibility of security agencies and military personnel; rather all Nigeria should see security as the collective responsibility of all Nigerians,” the royal fathers explained.

The monarchs alerted the unsuspecting members of the public to the activities of criminals who often pose as security personnel on highways and pretend to be willing to assist motorists whose vehicles break down along the road only to dispossess them of their belongings and other valuables.

They also sued for synergy between the traditional rulers and president-general of respective communities, describing as unnecessary reported acrimony between them since the traditional rulers have primary charge of their kingdoms.

The royal fathers subsequently paid a courtesy call on the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, to felicitate with him on his safe return after a successful medical vacation abroad spanning about three years.