How Nigerian Breweries Boosted Consumer Engagement

Raheem Akingbolu

The management of the Nigerian Breweries has stated that the 2019 Easter Carnival will go down in history as the biggest simultaneous Easter celebration ever in Nigeria.

According to the company, the exciting experience began on April 19th and ended on April 21st with unforgettable memories of a unique atmosphere of camaraderie across the ten select cities.

Stellar performances from Nigeria’s finest music stars marked the events as fans in Abeokuta, Ibadan, Uyo, Benin, Makurdi, Aba, Enugu, Abuja, Onitsha, and Lagos partied all night long across the various venues.

Speaking on the success of the carnival, the Senior Trade-Marketing Manager: Strategic Programs, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Abayomi Abidakun said, “We are glad to host the biggest simultaneous Easter celebration Nigeria has ever seen across 10 key cities in Nigeria and we’re happy everyone across these cities had a great time.

“Over the years, we have continued to explore avenues to engage with our customers, and creating the putting together the Easter Carnival is simply in furtherance of that age-long commitment to giving Nigerians the very best of fun, excitement and of course, our favourite beer and malt brands.”

Artistes such as Flavour, Phyno, Timaya, MI, Reekado Banks, Orezi, Mr Real, Slimcase, Obesere, MC Galaxy, KCEE, Humblesmith, Harrysong, as well as Wande Coal held the crowd spellbound with their effervescent performances of hit songs.

Holidaymakers in the ten cities rocked with the ear-splitting vibes projecting from the surround systems in sheer appreciation for Nigeria’s biggest Easter celebration.

For three days, the Easter Carnival also saw families enjoy fun fairs for their children and fitness activities all while enjoying the rich nourishing goodness of Maltina and Amstel Malta.

Remarkably, the Easter Carnival was said to have recorded the largest assemblage of music fans and beer lovers in ten leading cities nationwide united by the universal language of festivities.