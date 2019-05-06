Gunmen Abduct Permanent Secretary in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



The Permanent Secretary, Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Suzzy Nathan, was yesterday abducted from her home in Jalingo by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen stormed her residence at Kasuwa Bera area of the town at about 2.00 a.m. and shot sporadically for over an hour before gaining entrance into her house where they eventually abducted her and took her to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba State Command, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jalingo, said the command was yet to ascertain whether it was actually a case of kidnapping as the abductors are yet to establish contact.

The PPRO further stated that the police would use intelligence to unravel the real motive of the incident.

He however, lamented that the Police was not alerted on time but assured that no stone would be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.

According to him, “the Police were not alerted on time about the incident but the permanent secretary is missing; so, we are using our intelligence to ascertain whether it is a case of kidnappings,” he said.

THISDAY gathered that the residents of the area were thrown into panic by the sporadic shooting by the gunmen as there had been two cases of abduction in the area in the past one month, including the kidnapping of a pastor of a new generation Church.