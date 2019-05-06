Egbemode Re-elected NGE President

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, has been re-elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Egbemode won the position unopposed at the guild`s 2019 Biennial Convention at the weekend in Lagos.

The convention with theme: “Media Convergence as Strategy for Survival,’’ had hundreds of editors in attendance.

Other officials returned unopposed at the event are Deputy President, Mr. Umaru Tudunwada; Vice-President West, Mr. Mustapha Isa; and Mrs. Mary Atolagbe as the General Secretary.

Mrs. Victoria Ibanga clinched the position of Treasurer, while Mr. Ken Ugbechie is Social/Publicity Secretary.

Mr. Austeen Elewodalu was also returned unopposed as Assistant General Secretary.

Five positions were later contested for with Hajia Sani emerging Vice-President (North), while Mr. Samuel Egbala emerged Vice-President (East).

Mr. Steve Nwosu and Mr. Eze Anaba emerged as Standing Committee members for the (West).

Similarly, Mr. Ngwoke Ngwoke and Mr. Freston Akpor emerged Standing Committee members (East), while Catherine Agbo and Husseina Ibrahim emerged Standing Committee members (North).

The election committee was presided over by veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, who supervised the hitch-free exercise and announced the winners.

Earlier, there were complaints by some disqualified aspirants, who were not cleared to contest, based on the provisions of the guild’s constitution.

The disqualified candidates called for a review of the electoral laws provided in the constitution.

But Ekpu apologised to the disqualified members, saying that the electoral provisions in the constitution would be looked into before future elections.

He described the NGE as an association of equals.

In her acceptance speech, Egbemode thanked the guild members for trusting her to serve a second term.

“Everybody agreed that I, Funke Egbemode should serve a second term. While accepting to serve, I want to thank you for your trust.

“I will never forget or betray this trust.

“Although I have ideas, I promise that the next two years will be about what you want and what needs to be done and the integrity of the guild will be protected,’’ she said.

Egbemode was confirmed substantive president of the NGE at the 12th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference in 2016 in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

She emerged acting president of the NGE at the second quarterly meeting of the association’s standing committee meeting, held in Abuja, following the vacancy created by the exit of then President of the guild, Alhaji Garbadeen Muhammad.

Muhammad was appointed Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Egbemode was re-elected president of the guild in 2017.