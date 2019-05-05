Tasking the Incoming NGF Chair

It is no longer news that the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is the one to take over from his Zamfara State counterpart, Abdul-Aziz Yari as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the nation’s most popular elite club. As elite and controversial as the club could be sometimes, it is not some ‘bread and butter’ assignment or one for the faint-hearted. Indeed, Yari could be categorised as unpopular in his state, definitely not amongst his colleague-governors.

His era has been very prosperous for the governors. It was under him and through his efforts that they got the Paris Club refund. He made the refund for road projects to state since the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo possible, such that Lagos alone got about N100 billion refunds for road works. He was instrumental to bailout and reliefs from Excess Crude Account. He has been an amazing bridge builder for his colleagues.

Coming from the days when the forum was factionalised, Yari has taken it up to such point that he can only be envied. This, perhaps, is why the choice of Fayemi comes natural with many of his colleagues. Fayemi understands the essence of networking and building bridges for result. He has good very temperament and an actualiser per excellence. He yet cannot take anything for granted and must therefore strive to outdo his predecessor and by extension, change some of the unsavoury the perceptions about the forum.

Pix: Dr. Fayemi.jpg