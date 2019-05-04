Tek Experts Unveil IT Sector White Paper

Leading global provider of business and Information Technology (IT), support services, Tek Experts, has launched its white paper, titled ‘Achieving Gender Balance: Views from Across the IT Industry’.

The white paper, which can be downloaded on the company’s website, highlights a wide range of issues as identified by women in the Nigerian IT industry.

These issues, ranging from persistent pay gap, lack of career growth opportunities for women, recruitment bias, general lack of inclusion and diversity in the IT industry amongst many others, were brought to light when the company launched a survey earlier in the year to feel the pulse of women on their experiences as women in the industry.

The survey, completed by over 2,000 women worldwide, was conducted in five countries where the company operates such as : Bulgaria, Nigeria, Costa Rica, USA and Vietnam.

In Nigeria, over 300 women responded to the questions, findings show that 82% of women felt discriminated because of their gender during the recruitment process for an IT organisation; 31% of women do not get the same training opportunities as men and 76% of women felt that policies promoting gender diversity in the IT industry should be strongly implemented by government, major companies, and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the launch of the whitepaper, Chief Executive Officer of Tek Experts, Naama Saar said: “At Tek Experts we are deeply passionate about inclusion and diversity in the workplace and we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure we are a reflection of what we preach. We have implemented recruitment policies to achieve gender balance so we not only talk the talk; we also walk the walk.

“Our leadership team is almost entirely composed of women who have proven through their amazing track record in the industry that they deserve a seat at the table.”

“Also, the IT industry’s customer base is diverse, so I think this is something that should be reflected within companies themselves. Women definitely have a place and a value in this industry and there is a lot of added value to be gained by having women on your team. Tek Experts is certainly proof of that.”

Highlighting the need for gender balance in workplace and the IT industry, Company’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Ashim Egunjobi , pointed out, “Diversity is very important in every sector ,more so , the IT sector because we develop lifestyle products, software and services that are essential for everyday living. Having both male and female perspectives helps to holistically understand what the end user needs and presents more than one way to solve a problem.

“This whitepaper not only identifies the issues we have with diversity and inclusion in the IT industry, but also recommends practicable solutions to ensure major IT companies, including ourselves and our clients, sufficiently tackle this issue of diversity and ultimately, engender better futures for women in IT everywhere.”