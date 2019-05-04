Senator Dino Melaye Loses  Mum  

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State has lost his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye. The senator disclosed this on his social media page yesterday. He wrote ”With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye’s announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deaconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M.” Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, over the death of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye whose sad event took place Thursday, 2nd of May, 2019. In a condolence message to Dino, Bello described the news of Deaconess Melaye’s death as “a rude shock and great loss not only to Kogi State but Nigeria in general, given her invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.” The Kogi State Governor’s condolence message which was signed by the governor was made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.