Ozimkpa, to Star in ‘3Some’ this June 

Once again, Uzor Ozimkpa is set to reprise her role in the psycho erotic drama, 3Some. The provocative play, which is written and would be directed by Jude Idada, will throw up very germane issues which today affect relationships and marriages in our society.

The play will deal with marriage, lust and desire, highlighting the issue of emotional infidelity and its effect on partnerships. The play’s Executive Producer is Joseph Edgar, an Investment Banker cum Theatre Producer who has in the last three years brought to the Nigerian Stage some very iconic productions, including Esugbayi which attracted Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode last December. The play also has legendary Comedian Alibaba and iconic Showman Olisa Adibua as co-Executive Producers.

Supported by Rekit and Coleman, the play according to Edgar comes at an auspicious time as the advent and constant use of social media continue to negatively affect fidelity in relationships. The play throws this issues to the fore, ensuring continuous engagement with a view to securing better understanding amongst couples.