Monalisa Chinda Working on May Day

Nollywood actress/producer, Monalisa Chinda, posted her make-up-free photo on Instagram to mark Workers’ Day on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actress shared a picture of herself working on her laptop. “Workers’day indeed! Please let me know if you are truly resting or working like I am Still I am grateful to Abba Father for this opportunity to #workhardandstayhumble. Have an awesome May people,” she wrote.
