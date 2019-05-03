Mouka Devises New Way of Adding Comfort to Life

Mary Nnah

Mouka Limited, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has launched an innovative range of insect repellents in line with its mission of adding comfort to life.

Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, said the launch of Mouka Mozzi Insect Repellents which create a protective halo from mosquitoes, is the company’s contribution towards the global campaign against malaria.

According to Murphy, in addition to Mosquitoes, Mouka Mozzialso provides protection from bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites. With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to three months, which is not possible with insecticides.

Dr Omoniyi Kayode Yemitan, who conducted the chemical evaluation, efficacy and toxicological assessment of Mouka Mozzi, endorsed the products as safe for all members of the family, including pregnant women and young children.

Yemitan, who is of the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutic and Toxicology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), explained that the active ingredient in Mouka Mozziis extracted from plants makes it non-hazardous for humans.