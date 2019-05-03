Minimum Wage: Obaseki to Set up Joint C’ttee to Accelerate Implementation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has assured workers in the state that a joint-committee would be set up to accelerate the implementation of the newly approved N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin-city during a rally to mark the 2019 May Day celebration with the Theme: ‘Another 100 years of struggle for jobs, dignity and social justice in Nigeria’.

He said: “You were in the Government House in October, and I promised that Edo will be one of the first states to implement the new minimum wage if signed into law. Now that the president has assented to the bill passed by the National Assembly, Edo State Government is happy to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

Obaseki noted that the state government would set up a joint committee for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, as the state awaits further guidelines for the payment from the National Salary and Wages Commission.

He said his administration was ready to pay above the N30,000 minimum wage as soon as the state revenue increases.

“If we can improve on our revenue, I will increase our minimum wage. We should make sure we commit ourselves to higher productivity.”

The governor assured the workers on plans to harmonise pension based on the new minimum wage, as payment of backlog of pension and gratuity arrears is underway.

Speaking at the event also, Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sunday Osayande, congratulated workers on the celebration, noting that “we commend our governor for creating the atmosphere for investors to contribute to our development as jobs have been created in the state by the Obaseki-led administration.

“We also commend Obaseki for the infrastructural development in the state especially on the construction of roads. Thank you also for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and payment of pension arrears, as pensioners are now smiling today.”

While commending the governor for the construction of a befitting Labour House, Osayande said: “Obaseki has turned the narrative around by constructing a befitting Labour House for Edo State workers which is at 80 per cent completion level ready for inauguration.”

In his remark, Chairman of the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Marshall Ohue, expressed appreciation to the governor for making the state suitable for businesses to thrive through positive economic policies.