Insurgency:, Nigerian Army Boosts Welfare of Personnel

As part of measures to boost the welfare of personnel, especially those battling insurgency in the North-east, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, recently inaugurated series of projects in Lagos.

#While appealing to soldiers’ wives and children to pray for their husbands and fathers combating the t Boko Haram terrorist group in the North-east, he first inaugurated six blocks of flats rehabilitated for soldiers of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital(NARH), Myhoung Barracks, Yaba, Lagos.

Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOc) 81 Division Major General Musa Yusuf, urged the wives to eschew trouble and live peaceably so as to lessen the burden of their husbands who were engaged in important national service.

Also, while the COAS inaugurated the newly refurbished 81 Division Garrison complex at Obalende, he said he made the provision of decent accommodation a priority since assuming duty in 2015.

Buratai who noted that he observed the barracks had suffered from negligence and disrepair, emphasised the need for decent barrack accommodation for personnel of the armed forces in order to allow physical separation from the civilian population, so they can function well.

Buratai said the provision of comfortable, rudimentary infrastructure and hygienic living conditions increase the moral of personnel and their families thereby reducing the risk of stress disorder.

“To operate efficiently, the armed forces require physical separation from civilian society, therefore, the barracks was created. A good working environment especially in the area of decent accommodation for the army has been priority since I was appointed COAS.

“I have also made significant effort to renovate and reconstruct accommodation for personnel and their families to enable them give quality service delivery to the nation. I was here in 2018 on assessment tour of 68 NARH and I went round the barracks. I was stunned by the level of depreciation and neglect the structures were in. I directed the immediate renovation and remodeling of six blocks as the first phase of the reconstruction work.

“The project involved the redesigning and reconstruction of the old three blocks of two bedrooms and three blocks of corporal and below quarters (CBQs).

“It is expected that this edifice will be put into efficient use and properly maintained. I remain committed to providing the necessary funds to continue with the rest of the accommodation despite the economic constraints in the country.

“I enjoin the soldiers to maintain the accommodation so that the continuation of the project and money spent will be justified. I will not tolerate the deterioration or dysfunction of these blocks anytime soon,” he said.

In his remarks, the Garrison Commander Brigadier General Caleb Dalhatu lauded Buratai’s desire to provide a conducive and befitting working environment for personnel, thanking him for his commitment to troops’ welfare.

Acting Commander Medical Corps, Colonel Samuel Adama in his welcome address, said the accommodation would boost morale of the troops at war fronts because they will know their families are bring cared for.

He said: “It is my solemn promise that we will do all it takes to ensure that the buildings are properly maintained. To the beneficiaries, I congratulate you and enjoin you to make sure that the standard we are seeing here today is maintained always.”