From Naija Issa Goal to Leggo, Coca-Cola Keeps the Ball Rolling in Music

Vanessa Obioha

Beverage drink Coca-Cola is renowned for its catchy TV commercials. From those days of ‘Always Coca-Cola’ to its most recent EPL themed song ‘Leggo’.

‘Leggo’ like its 2018 World Cup song ‘Naija Issa Goal (Remix)’ that featured Olamide, Falz, Naira Marley, Lil Kesh,Slim Case and Simi, ignites the spirit of the football game. Featuring afro-pop sensation Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Dance Queen Kaffy, rapper Zoro, ‘Penalty’ crooner Small Doctor, and Fly Boy Inc artiste, Kizz Daniel, the single was released with an exciting video, inspired by the singers’ passion for the world’s most popular football league, English Premier League.

The video opens with the names of the featured artistes against the backdrop of a football stadium that transcends to the street where the game of football reigns supreme. From the football fans gathered at newspaper stands, reading the daily sports news, to a viewing football centre where fans watch their favourite matches, the video highlights the different experiences of football fans.

The lyrics of the songs were laced with chants and of course ‘Leggo’ as the music artistes kitted in EPL team jerseys, sang sonorously in support of their respective favourite football clubs while Kaffy led the energetic music video choreography with sleek moves.

‘Leggo’ truly evokes that passion of the game in its composition. The chants, whistles and colourful visuals beautiful blend together to deliver a nostalgic and patriotic feeling. Whether you are a Liverpool fan like Burna Boy or a Chelsea fan like Small Doctor, you are bound to join them in singing ‘Leggo’.

Produced by TY Mix and directed by Sesan, ‘Leggo’ prides itself as the first Nigeria EPL song. It comes on the heels of the three and a half year partnership deal between Coca-Cola Nigeria and the EPL in February, making the beverage brand the seventh EPL partner after the likes of EA Sports, Barclays and Nike.

The brand has always been at the forefront of football sponsorship. From 2004 to 2009, it was the title sponsor of the English Football League and supported the beautiful game through diverse global, regional and local activities over the years. Coca-Cola is ongoing headline sponsor of the U15 tournament for African teams, Copa Coca-Cola and supports the Super Eagles, Super Falcons; and other national football teams locally.

With ‘Leggo’, it is once again reiterating its commitment to unite Nigerians through shared passions, including through the spectacular viewing centres and experiences that define Coca-Cola’s engagement with its football loving Nigerian consumers.