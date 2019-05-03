03Media, Others Plan Next Europe Tour with Timaya

Vanessa Obioha

Plans are already underway to ensure that the afro-dancehall artiste Timaya next Europe tour will be a bang. 03 Media in collaboration with Urban Entertainment and Afro Euro Entertainment are throwing all in the ring to ensure that the tour will be unforgettable. Not too long ago, the trio had a successful Europe tour that had Lil Kesh on its tourney.

Basking in that euphoria, the new tour package which will run from May 17 to June 16 wil see Timaya going round some selected top European Afrobeat cities. With the theme ‘Chulo Vibe Tour Europe 2019’, Timaya will be entertaining his fans in cities such as Essen, Germany; Oslo, Norway; Zurich, Switzerland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Vienna, Austria and Torino, Italy.

Already, Alex Ozone of 03 Media is very optimistic that the concert will be more successful than the previous ones earlier held by the organizations.

“The idea of the concert is to keep exporting Nigerian talents in the music industry to European nations and other acts are on the bill for future concerts,” he said. Previously taken on similar concerts to Europe, are Terry G, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Patoranking, Tekno to mention a few.