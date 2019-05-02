Obaseki Lauds Labour’s Dedication, Dexterity

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the ‘immense’ contribution of workers in the state to the development strides recorded in the last two and the half years of his administration, noting that their dedication, dexterity and focus in transforming the state deserve commendation.

He restated the state government commitment to paying the new minimum wage of N30,000, noting that modalities are already in place to ratify the increase.

The governor said this in commemoration of the Workers’ Day celebration marked every May 1.

He said the state government was committed to the welfare of workers and has demonstrated it with the reforms and revamp of infrastructure to ensure a better working environment, work-life balance and after service benefits.

According to him, “As we celebrate Workers’ Day, we appreciate the dedication, dexterity and steadfastness of Edo workers in transforming the state. We reiterate our commitment to building a globally-competitive workforce and commit to sustaining revamp of the civil service.”