Nigeria Accounts for 25% of Malaria Burden Globally, Says BACATMA

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) has disclosed that Nigeria accounts for 25 per cent of malaria burden globally, and 19 per cent of malaria deaths across the world.

It also stated that children accounts for 61 per cent of all malaria deaths globally.

The Executive Chairman, BACATMA, Dr Mohammed Sambo Alkali, made this disclosure recently while briefing newsmen on malaria response in the state to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day.

He said Africa accounts for 90 per cent of global cases of malaria and 91 per cent of malaria deaths, adding that as part of measures to combat malaria in the state, it has distributed 3.8 million mosquito nets across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Alkali who explained that malaria was a disease caused by a protozoan called plasmodium said the disease commonly affects children under five years of age, pregnant mothers, sicklers and people with low immunity.

The BACATMA chairman enumerated the symptoms of the disease to include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, loss of appetite, adding that severe malaria causes confusion, convulsions, loss of consciousness, lack of blood, yellow discoloration of eyes and bleeding.

“The treatment is with Artemism Based Combination Therapy (ACT). Malaria can be prevented through health education, early diagnosis and treatment, use of Long Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (LLITNs), intermittent preventive treatment (IPT) for pregnant mothers, environmental management which include Indoor Residual Spray (IRS), outdoor spray of mosquito and other measures,” he said.

He said as part of activities marking this year’s world malaria day, they would embark on a five-day programme in communities within the state capital and train personnel on the disease.