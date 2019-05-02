Jubilation as Akeredolu Promises to Pay N30,000 New Wage Bill

James Sowole in Akure

The Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade was wednesday agog as the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, declared that the state would pay the N30,000 minimum wage as approved by the law.

The yesterday’s situation was contrary to last year’s celebration when the governor was booed when he declared that he could not turn himself into money to pay the workers’ leave bonus that they requested him to pay.

Akeredolu, who was lively throughout the celebration, said workers’ welfare is paramount, adding that the workers cannot work without getting their dues.

The governor, who reiterated that what the workers were getting as take home cannot take them home, said the salary of workers and the issues of minimum wage are not negotiable.

He also promised that workers would soon receive the remaining one month out of the seven months arrears of salaries inherited from his predecessor.

Equally, Akeredolu promised that the outstanding leave bonus would be paid very soon.