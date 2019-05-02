House Revisits Electoral Amendment Act

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The last may not have been heard about the Electoral Amendment Act 2019 as lawmakers in the House of Representatives have resolved to revisit the document.

The Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business and member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), Tuesday moved a motion urging his colleagues to revisit the amendment bill.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2019 had passed the third reading in the National Assembly and sent to the executive for assent in the build-up to the recent 2019 election but President Muhammadu Buhari resolved to withhold his accent, picking issues with some aspects of the bill.

After Pwajok’s motion was unanimously adopted, the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, said the bills will be scheduled for consideration next week at the committee of the whole.

Pwajok had implored his colleagues to consider looking at the clauses President Buhari pointed to in the bills that required reconsideration.

Hence, the bills will be forwarded to the Committee of the Whole of the house to consider the observations raised by the president.